 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As COVID cases rise again in Hawaii, health officials fear the true numbers are much worse

  • Updated
  • 0
Why Covid-19 vaccine boosters may be more important than ever

Why the Covid-19 vaccine boosters may be more important than ever. People are seen waiting in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Union Station on January 7 in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Hawaii.

The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reports an increase in COVID cases for seven consecutive weeks. The latest data shows we are averaging 722 new COVID cases a day.

The DOH suspects the real number of cases is probably higher. Officials say  says that number could be greater because of the testing at home that goes unreported.

According to the DOH, home tests are not counted in the Hawaii COVID numbers data.

"How many cases in the community maybe 5, 6, 7 times greater able to show in our data 3,500 or 5,000 new COVID cases. That’s a whole lot of COVID in the community," said Brooks Baehr with the DOH. 

And that increase in COVID-19 cases has health care workers bracing.

“I would take this seriously, none of us want another surge, but I do believe we are entering another surge based on the numbers," said Dr. Rick Bruno with The Queen’s Health System. 

With the DOH reporting an average of 722 new COVID cases a day, and the unemployment rate at 4.1%, restaurants are having a hard time, keeping their staff.

"You are seeing a lot of sick calls , when people call in sick you have to share the load, less servers on the floor, less kitchen staff in the back so you are seeing longer wait lists during peak hours," said Ryan Tanaka with the Hawaii Restaurant Association. 

Tanaka says he has not heard of any restaurants on Oahu completely closing. But on Maui, the Tommy Bahama restaurant had to shut down for three days due to a lack of staff. The Hawaii Retailers Association and the Chamber of Commerce report no additional worker shortage due to COVID-19, but they say more employees are wearing masks at businesses and more customers are wearing face coverings.

The CDC reports unvaccinated people have 10 times greater risk of dying of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated, wear your mask, consider avoiding social gatherings and take care of yourself and your families," Dr. Bruno said.

Brown University reports 318,000 people would be alive today if they had been vaccinated. And in Hawaii, 730 people would be living today if they had been vaccinated.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK