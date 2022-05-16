As COVID cases rise again in Hawaii, health officials fear the true numbers are much worse

“I would take this seriously, none of us want another surge, but I do believe we are entering another surge based on the numbers," said Dr. Rick Bruno with The Queen’s Health System.
With the DOH reporting an average of 722 new COVID cases a day, and the unemployment rate at 4.1%, restaurants are having a hard time, keeping their staff.
"You are seeing a lot of sick calls , when people call in sick you have to share the load, less servers on the floor, less kitchen staff in the back so you are seeing longer wait lists during peak hours," said Ryan Tanaka with the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
Tanaka says he has not heard of any restaurants on Oahu completely closing. But on Maui, the Tommy Bahama restaurant had to shut down for three days due to a lack of staff. The Hawaii Retailers Association and the Chamber of Commerce report no additional worker shortage due to COVID-19, but they say more employees are wearing masks at businesses and more customers are wearing face coverings.
The CDC reports unvaccinated people have 10 times greater risk of dying of COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated.
“Get vaccinated, wear your mask, consider avoiding social gatherings and take care of yourself and your families," Dr. Bruno said.
Brown University reports 318,000 people would be alive today if they had been vaccinated. And in Hawaii, 730 people would be living today if they had been vaccinated.
