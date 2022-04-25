As COVID-19 cases rise in Hawaii, experts share how to protect yourself and your family

KITV4 talked with a Department of Health spokesman who says something must be done now to reverse this trend. DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr wants to remind all in Hawaii that COVID-19 is not over, and that we are still living in a pandemic.
Many people in Hawaii are already vaccinated and boosted. And yet, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the Islands.
“We’ve been heading in the wrong direction, we’re trending in the wrong direction. From a month ago, when it was 87 cases a day, to the latest showing we have 210 cases a day. We know there are more cases in the community than that data shows because people are testing at home and those home tests, those positive results are not reflected in our data,” says Brooks Baehr COVID-19 & Pandemic Response Administrative Assistant at the Hawai’i Department of Health.
Although cases are increasing in Hawaii, the DOH says there are ways to protect ourselves, include getting vaccinated, boosted and to make sure, if you are qualified, to get a second booster shot.
Baehr says that "anyone 65 and older should get the second booster. If indeed they got their first booster more than 4 months ago. Anyone 50 and older who has underlying medical conditions should go get that second booster. And if you are 12 and older and have a compromised immune system then you should strongly consider going out and getting that second booster.”
Factors to consider when getting that second booster include how likely are you to get sick if you are infected with Covid-19; how likely are you to get exposed to the virus on your job; and if you live with someone or care for someone who is likely to get very ill if you get the virus.
A recent report by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that nearly a quarter million COVID deaths since last June could have been prevented if people had been vaccinated. Baehr adds, “Getting yourself up to date with your vaccines and then when the time is right, getting yourself boosted is very very important to protect yourself.”
To find out where you can get a booster shot, go to HawaiiCovid19.com, click on the vaccination button and find several options. Plus, Baehr, advises to wear a mask indoors, And if you feel sick stay home, quarantine and test yourself.
