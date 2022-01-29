Antibody tests reveal cases of hybrid immunity

HONOLULU-- Researchers say they are two ways to achieve enhanced immune response against COVID-19.
Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University released a study last month focused on the robust immune response from those who recovered from breakthrough infections.
Now, they say those who had the virus first and then got vaccinated, also show a kind of "super immunity."
Doctor Gregory Calkins contracted the original strain of COVID-19 in 2020. His case was so severe that he was flown from the Big Island to Queens Medical Center in Oahu.
"Thankfully I was only intubated 5 days. But then it was a difficult recovery,
because I was extremely weak and it took another 6 weeks before I could come home," Calkins said.
Curious as to what the data would show, Dr. Calkins then took a nucleocapsid antibody test which specifically measures antibodies from a COVID-19 infection:
His reaction when he compared the 8.55 value from the results of his blood test to the 1.4 reference range ?
"I was pretty darn happy 8 times the level. At least I got something out of the miserable ordeal," Dr. Calkins told KITV 4.
The signs of natural immunity didn't dissuade Dr. Calkins from the next step. He took doses 1 and 2 of the Moderna vaccine.
Researchers in Oregon originally called those who recovered from a breakthrough infection "super immune." Now they say those such as Calkins who had the infection first but then got vaccinated, also fit into that category.
"The order of the infection doesn't really matter. What matters is the combination of these two. They will eventually provide a high level of protection," said Fikadu Tafesse of Oregon Health & Science University.
Dr. Calkins took another antibody test last month which shows his nucleocapsid levels persisting 6 months since his last vaccine at 4.92.
Calkins also measured his Spike antibodies responding directly to the vaccine. Those antibodies came in above 2500 which is the maximum reading.
Antibody tests have progressed since 2020 to differentiate those brought on by the infection from those brought on by the inoculation. A physician referral is needed for locations like Clinical Labs of Hawaii or DLS, where the test runs close to 40 dollars or more.
When Dr. Calkins took the antibody test a 2nd time, his antibodies from natural infection dropped but were still 3 times above the reference range.
Health professionals caution we don't know exactly what all of the numeric values mean without further study.
Dr. Calkins says with investigation, there could be untapped potential that antibody tests could bring to the public health response.
"I think the need for that could probably be tailored a bit with some antibody results. I think the evidence is there to justify investigating further," Dr. Calkins said.