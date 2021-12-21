Amazon, Walmart and pharmacies are limiting the number of at-home Covid tests you can buy

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will result in advisory level
surf along east facing shores through today, with a possible
extension into Thursday. Strong trade winds will also contribute
to this swell, and produce very rough and choppy conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The two largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the US -- CVS Health and Walgreens -- are limiting the number of at-home Covid kits customers can buy due to huge demand.
Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens are limiting the number of at-home Covid kits customers can buy due to huge demand.
The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of the holidays has sparked the surge -- and there has been anecdotal evidence over the past week of test shortages at stores across the country.
Amazon said it's limiting purchases of its own at-home Covid-19 test collection kits to 10 on its online marketplace. Amazon's third-party sellers on the site set their own quantity limits.
"We are working hard to secure additional Covid-19 test inventory" from sellers, a spokesperson said.
Walmart has high stock levels of Covid-19 tests in stores, but is more constrained online, a spokesperson said. It has not placed purchase limits on Covid-19 tests in stores nationally, but is capping testing kits at 8 for online orders.
CVS acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday that tests may be temporarily out of stock at its stores.
"To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we've added a limit of six test kits per purchase," the company said.
"We're committed to providing families with protection and peace of mind during the holiday season, and we continue to offer access to lab-based testing with results available in 1-2 days or rapid COVID-19 testing," the statement said.
Walgreens said it's limiting in-store and online purchases of at-home tests to four each time "due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing," according to a statement on Tuesday.
"We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment," Walgreens President John Standley said.
As of August 31, 2020, Walgreens has just above 9,000 stores.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests, which will be made available next month and will reach Americans through the mail.