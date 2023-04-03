 Skip to main content
A new approach to a Covid-19 nasal vaccine shows early promise

China and India both rolled out vaccines given through the nasal tissues last fall.

 Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images

Scientists in Germany say they've been able to make a nasal vaccine that can shut down a Covid-19 infection in the nose and throat, where the virus gets its first foothold in the body.

In experiments in hamsters, two doses of the vaccine -- which is made with a live but weakened form of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 -- blocked the virus from copying itself in the animals' upper airways, achieving "sterilizing immunity" and preventing illness, a long-sought goal of the pandemic.

