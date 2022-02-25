 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

9 new COVID-related deaths, 311 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 and 311 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,321.

The statewide test positivity rate is 3.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 2.9%; on the Big Island it's 3.9%; in Maui County it's 3.7%; and on Kauai it is 5.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 235,435 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 195

Hawaii Island: 41

Maui: 38

Kauai: 20

Molokai: 0

Lanai: 0

There were 17 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 4,710 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,249 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 103 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 83.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 535,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.2% of the eligible population.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 80%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 69%

Kauai County: 71%

