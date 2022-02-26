 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Waters around Kauai, Kauai and Kaiwi channels, and Oahu
and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until noon HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

9 new COVID-related death, 345 new infections recorded in Hawaiʻi, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health Hawaiʻi (DOH) reported 9 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 345 new infections on Saturday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,330.

The statewide test positivity rate is listed as 2.9% on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 235,780 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stand as follows:

Oʻahu: 229

Hawai ʻi Island: 44

Maui: 34

Kauaʻi: 18

Molokaʻi: 0

Lānaʻi: 1

There were 19 new cases reported from Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 4,446 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,267 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 94 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 83.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 529,322 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.2% of the eligible population.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 80%

Hawaiʻi County 67%

Maui County: 69%

Kauaʻi County: 71%

