Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

8 new COVID-related deaths, 787 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • 0
Covid-19 nasal vaccine

China and India both rolled out vaccines given through the nasal tissues last fall.

 Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 787 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,892.

The statewide test positivity rate is 8.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 11.1%; on the Big Island it's 4.9%; in Maui County it's 3.3%; and on Kauai it is 6.6%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 387,419 total infections to date.

