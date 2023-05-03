8 new COVID-related deaths, 787 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 787 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,892.
The statewide test positivity rate is 8.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 11.1%; on the Big Island it's 4.9%; in Maui County it's 3.3%; and on Kauai it is 6.6%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 387,419 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 582
Hawaii Island: 97
Maui: 52
Kauai: 38
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 0
There were 15 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state. There are 68 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state has not updated its vaccination data at this time.