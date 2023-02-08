8 new COVID-related deaths, 738 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM 6 PM TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state today and
drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and downwind
of terrain.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child at a testing and vaccination site in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 738 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,805.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.5%; on the Big Island it's 3.1%; in Maui County it's 5.3%; and on Kauai it is 9.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,481 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 507
Hawaii Island: 90
Maui: 69
Kauai: 69
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 1
There were two new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 57 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 392,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 27.6% of the eligible population. Another 19.8% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
