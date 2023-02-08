 Skip to main content
8 new COVID-related deaths, 738 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 738 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,805.

The statewide test positivity rate is 5.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.5%; on the Big Island it's 3.1%; in Maui County it's 5.3%; and on Kauai it is 9.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,481 total infections to date.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

