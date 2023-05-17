8 new COVID-related deaths, 577 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
China and India both rolled out vaccines given through the nasal tissues last fall.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 577 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,904.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.0%; on the Big Island it's 4.2%; in Maui County it's 4.9%; and on Kauai it is 5.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 388,681 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 411
Hawaii Island: 81
Maui: 62
Kauai: 14
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 0
There were six new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 50 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 352,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 24.8% of the eligible population. Another 22.0% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.