8 new COVID-related deaths, 449 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

People who want to fly from China to the U.S. will have an easier time of it starting March 10. A test swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site inside Los Angeles International Airport is pictured here on January 9.
FILE - A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston. On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2023, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 449 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,849.
The statewide test positivity rate is 4.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.2%; on the Big Island it's 3.6%; in Maui County it's 7.2%; and on Kauai it is 6.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,057 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 307
Hawaii Island: 70
Maui: 36
Kauai: 31
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 39 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 378,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.6% of the eligible population. Another 20.7% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.