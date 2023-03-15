 Skip to main content
8 new COVID-related deaths, 449 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 449 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,849.

The statewide test positivity rate is 4.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.2%; on the Big Island it's 3.6%; in Maui County it's 7.2%; and on Kauai it is 6.5%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,057 total infections to date.

