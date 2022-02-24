8 new COVID-related deaths, 289 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds around 15 to 20 kt, and seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters,
Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters,
Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 and 289 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,312.
The statewide test positivity rate is 3.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 3.1%; on the Big Island it's 5.7%; in Maui County it's 4.0%; and on Kauai it is 5.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 235,124 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 201
Hawaii Island: 38
Maui: 27
Kauai: 8
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 2
There were 11 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 5,044 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,231 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 110 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 83.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 534,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.2% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: