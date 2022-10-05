 Skip to main content
8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,273 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,694.

Hawaii wastewater testing program shows decline in COVID-19

The statewide test positivity rate is 6.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 7.1%; on the Big Island it's 4.8%; in Maui County it's 4.1%; and on Kauai it is 9.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 357,232 total infections to date.

