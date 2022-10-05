8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

A nurse draws vaccine doses from a vial in Bowie, Maryland, in March 2021. According to a new study published on September 27, people who got the Covid-19 vaccine reported slightly longer menstrual cycles, but the change was temporary.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 8 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,273 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,694.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 7.1%; on the Big Island it's 4.8%; in Maui County it's 4.1%; and on Kauai it is 9.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 357,232 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 910
Hawaii Island: 109
Maui: 121
Kauai: 90
Molokai: 4
Lanai: 3
There were 36 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 2,191 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 64 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 86.0% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 647,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 45.5% of the eligible population. Another 13.7% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.