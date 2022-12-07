 Skip to main content
7 new COVID-related deaths, 1,371 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

New boosters add limited protection against Covid-19 illness, first real-world study shows

A nurse loads a syringe with a Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine in Jackson, Mississippi on November 18. Updated Covid-19 boosters that carry instructions to arm the body against currently circulating Omicron subvariants offer some protection against infections.

 Rogelio V. Solis/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,371 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,744.

The statewide test positivity rate is 6.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 7.6%; on the Big Island it's 3.8%; in Maui County it's 5.3%; and on Kauai it is 6.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,723 total infections to date.

An error occurred