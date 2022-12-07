7 new COVID-related deaths, 1,371 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A nurse loads a syringe with a Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine in Jackson, Mississippi on November 18. Updated Covid-19 boosters that carry instructions to arm the body against currently circulating Omicron subvariants offer some protection against infections.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,371 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,744.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 7.6%; on the Big Island it's 3.8%; in Maui County it's 5.3%; and on Kauai it is 6.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 368,723 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,043
Hawaii Island: 105
Maui: 147
Kauai: 46
Molokai: 8
Lanai: 2
There were 20 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 62 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 562,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 39.6% of the eligible population. Another 16.2% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: