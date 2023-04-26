6 new COVID-related deaths, 858 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 858 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,884.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 9.3%; on the Big Island it's 5.3%; in Maui County it's 6.3%; and on Kauai it is 9.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 386,632 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 608
Hawaii Island: 148
Maui: 39
Kauai: 45
Molokai: 7
Lanai: 2
There were six new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 72 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 363,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 25.6% of the eligible population. Another 21.7% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
