6 new COVID-related deaths, 8,124 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
FROM 12 PM HST THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.A large long period south swell will bring hazardous warning
level surf to all south facing shores through this morning. Surf
should subside to advisory levels by this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 12 to 16 feet this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, large
breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet by this afternoon, subsiding to
7 to 10 feet by early Thursday morning.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST today. For the
High Surf Advisory, from noon today to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 8,124 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,457.
The statewide test positivity rate is 18.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 20.5%; on the Big Island it's 15.8%; in Maui County it's 15.6%; and on Kauai it is 24.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 282,619 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 5,912
Hawaii Island: 966
Maui: 624
Kauai: 503
Molokai: 17
Lanai: 7
There were 95 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 15,826 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 9,248 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 151 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.8% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 572,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 40.3% of the eligible population. Another 6.9% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: