6 new COVID-related deaths, 77 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The passage of a northwest swell has lifted
seas to advisory levels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 77 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,014.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.2%, Hawaii County is 2.6%, Maui County is 1.9%, and Kauai County is 2.6%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,183 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 25
Hawaii Island: 16
Maui: 32
Kauai: 4
Molokai: -1
Lanai: 0
There was one new case reported from out-of-state visitors.
There have been 1,407 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,006 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 156,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: