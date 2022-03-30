 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 new COVID-related deaths, 1,187 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt

APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lab technician Alejandra Sanchez cares for a patient in the Emergency Department at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on March 11, 2022 in Apple Valley, California. The hospital was treating 125 confirmed COVID-19 patients at the peak of the Omicron surge but has seen a sharp decline and is currently caring for 13 confirmed coronavirus patients. Today marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s official declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,187 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,379.

The statewide test positivity rate is 3.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.0%; on the Big Island it's 2.5%; in Maui County it's 2.3%; and on Kauai it is 3.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 240,778 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 831

Hawaii Island: 92

Maui: 69

Kauai: 93

Molokai: 4

Lanai: 1

There were 97 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 1,587 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,489 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 26 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 552,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 80%

Hawaii County 68%

Maui County: 70%

Kauai County: 72%

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK