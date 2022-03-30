6 new COVID-related deaths, 1,187 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lab technician Alejandra Sanchez cares for a patient in the Emergency Department at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on March 11, 2022 in Apple Valley, California. The hospital was treating 125 confirmed COVID-19 patients at the peak of the Omicron surge but has seen a sharp decline and is currently caring for 13 confirmed coronavirus patients. Today marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s official declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,187 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,379.
The statewide test positivity rate is 3.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 4.0%; on the Big Island it's 2.5%; in Maui County it's 2.3%; and on Kauai it is 3.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 240,778 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 831
Hawaii Island: 92
Maui: 69
Kauai: 93
Molokai: 4
Lanai: 1
There were 97 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,587 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,489 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 26 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 552,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: