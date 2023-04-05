 Skip to main content
6 new COVID-related deaths, 1,047 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes among high-income countries, new report finds

The United States spends more on health care than any other high-income country but still has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases, according to a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, and pictured, a respiratory therapist works with a COVID-19 patient in the ICU on January 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,047 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,864.

The statewide test positivity rate is 10.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 12.0%; on the Big Island it's 4.9%; in Maui County it's 9.2%; and on Kauai it is 12.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 383,880 total infections to date.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

