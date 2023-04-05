6 new COVID-related deaths, 1,047 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The United States spends more on health care than any other high-income country but still has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases, according to a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, and pictured, a respiratory therapist works with a COVID-19 patient in the ICU on January 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,047 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,864.
The statewide test positivity rate is 10.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 12.0%; on the Big Island it's 4.9%; in Maui County it's 9.2%; and on Kauai it is 12.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 383,880 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 851
Hawaii Island: 85
Maui: 46
Kauai: 52
Molokai: 10
Lanai: 0
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 74 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 375,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.4% of the eligible population. Another 21.3% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
