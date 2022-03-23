5 new COVID-related deaths, 827 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Registered Nurse Angelo Bautista administers the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the distribution of vaccines to seniors above the age of 65 who are experiencing homelessness at the Los Angeles Mission.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 827 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,373.
The statewide test positivity rate is 2.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 3.6%; on the Big Island it's 1.5%; in Maui County it's 2.3%; and on Kauai it is 2.8%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 239,591 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 517
Hawaii Island: 53
Maui: 68
Kauai: 84
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were 103 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,283 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,454 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 46 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 550,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: