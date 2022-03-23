 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

5 new COVID-related deaths, 827 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 827 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,373.

The statewide test positivity rate is 2.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 3.6%; on the Big Island it's 1.5%; in Maui County it's 2.3%; and on Kauai it is 2.8%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 239,591 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 517

Hawaii Island: 53

Maui: 68

Kauai: 84

Molokai: 2

Lanai: 0

There were 103 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 1,283 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 8,454 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 46 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 76.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 84.1% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 550,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 55.1% of the eligible population.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 80%

Hawaii County 68%

Maui County: 70%

Kauai County: 72%

