5 new COVID-related deaths, 826 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 826 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,965.
The statewide test positivity rate is 11.9% -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 15.0%; on the Big Island it is 5.5%; in Maui County it's 19.5%; and on Kauai it is 13.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 395,277 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 555
Hawaii Island: 112
Maui: 105
Kauai: 49
Molokai: 1
Lanai: -1
There were five new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
As of July 19, 2023, 79.0% of the population of Hawaii is fully vaccinated.
More than 309,000 residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 21.8% of the eligible population. Another 22.7% of the population has gotten the bivalent booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
Honolulu County: 82%
Hawaii County 70%
Maui County: 72%
Kauai County: 73%
