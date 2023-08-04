 Skip to main content
5 new COVID-related deaths, 826 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 826 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,965.

The statewide test positivity rate is 11.9% -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 15.0%; on the Big Island it is 5.5%; in Maui County it's 19.5%; and on Kauai it is 13.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 395,277 total infections to date.

An error occurred