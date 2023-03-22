5 new COVID-related deaths, 513 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19. The House voted unanimously Friday, March 10, 2023, to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 513 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,854.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.0%; on the Big Island it's 6.7%; in Maui County it's 5.7%; and on Kauai it is 6.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,570 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 305
Hawaii Island: 122
Maui: 47
Kauai: 29
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 0
There were seven new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 50 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 377,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.5% of the eligible population. Another 21.0% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.