5 new COVID-related deaths, 513 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
House COVID

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which cause COVID-19. The House voted unanimously Friday, March 10, 2023, to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP, File)

 Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 513 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,854.

The statewide test positivity rate is 5.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.0%; on the Big Island it's 6.7%; in Maui County it's 5.7%; and on Kauai it is 6.7%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 381,570 total infections to date.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

An error occurred