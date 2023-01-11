 Skip to main content
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  Updated
  • 0
Moderna files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech over mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

On August 26, Moderna filed patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer and BioNTech "for infringing patents central to (its) mRNA technology platform".

 Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770.

The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.7%; on the Big Island it's 5.2%; in Maui County it's 7.7%; and on Kauai it is 6.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,857 total infections to date.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

