5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.7%; on the Big Island it's 5.2%; in Maui County it's 7.7%; and on Kauai it is 6.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,857 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 946
Hawaii Island: 152
Maui: 164
Kauai: 51
Molokai: 7
Lanai: 1
There were 22 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 81 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 462,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 32.5% of the eligible population. Another 18.8% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
