5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,288 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,288 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,716.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.8%; on the Big Island it's 6.0%; in Maui County it's 3.3%; and on Kauai it is 7.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 364,122 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
There were 72 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 69 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 617,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 43.5% of the eligible population. Another 12.9% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: