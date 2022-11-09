 Skip to main content
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,288 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Updated Covid-19 booster shots could be available in September

Registered Nurse Mariam Salaam administers the Pfizer booster shot at a Covid vaccination and testing site in Los Angeles on May 5. Moderna and Pfizer booster shots updated to target Omicron subvariants could be available in early fall.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,288 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,716.

The statewide test positivity rate is 5.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.8%; on the Big Island it's 6.0%; in Maui County it's 3.3%; and on Kauai it is 7.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 364,122 total infections to date.

