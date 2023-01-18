5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

New cases of Covid -19 are on the rise again in Hawaii. The Department of Health reports, an increase in COVID cases for 7 consecutive weeks. The latest data shows we are averaging 722 new Covid cases a day.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,775.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.8%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 8.2%; on the Big Island it's 4.1%; in Maui County it's 7.5%; and on Kauai it is 6.3%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,925 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 722
Hawaii Island: 141
Maui: 131
Kauai: 47
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were 25 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 88 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 437,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 30.8% of the eligible population. Another 19.2% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
