5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,047 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,047 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,699.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.6%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 6.0%; on the Big Island it's 4.2%; in Maui County it's 3.9%; and on Kauai it is 12.6%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 358,279 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 767
Hawaii Island: 89
Maui: 88
Kauai: 80
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 1
There were 19 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 2,107 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 73 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 86.1% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 651,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 45.8% of the eligible population. Another 14.4% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: