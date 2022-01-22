 Skip to main content

5 new COVID-related death, 3,955 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,955 new infections on Saturday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,142.

Statewide and individual test positivity rates is still listed as "unavailable" on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,106 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 2,548

Hawaii Island: 484

Maui: 539

Kauai: 289

Molokai: 21

Lanai: 19

There were 55 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 58,128 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,144 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 394 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 446,000 residents – 31.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 79%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 73%