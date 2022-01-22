5 new COVID-related death, 3,955 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 12 to 18 feet subsiding to around 12 ft late
tonight.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,955 new infections on Saturday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,142.
Statewide and individual test positivity rates is still listed as "unavailable" on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,106 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,548
Hawaii Island: 484
Maui: 539
Kauai: 289
Molokai: 21
Lanai: 19
There were 55 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 58,128 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,144 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 394 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 446,000 residents – 31.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: