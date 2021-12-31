5 new COVID-related death, 3,290 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
This is the second consecutive day where total new cases recorded topped the 3,000-mark.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 15.1% -- Honolulu County is 17.4%, Hawaii County is 11.8%, Maui County is 12.4%, and Kauai County is 10.0%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,932 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,514
Hawaii Island: 256
Maui: 317
Kauai: 127
Molokai: 10
Lanai: 2
There were 64 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 21,128 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,273 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.7% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 356,000 residents – 25.0% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:
The decision to return to in-person learning this spring has received mixed reactions from Hawaii parents. And both teachers and parents have certain expectations of their schools when classes resume on Jan. 4.