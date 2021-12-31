Offers go here

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

5 new COVID-related death, 3,290 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,290 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,090.

This is the second consecutive day where total new cases recorded topped the 3,000-mark.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 15.1% -- Honolulu County is 17.4%, Hawaii County is 11.8%, Maui County is 12.4%, and Kauai County is 10.0%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 112,932 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 2,514

Hawaii Island: 256

Maui: 317

Kauai: 127

Molokai: 10

Lanai: 2

There were 64 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 21,128 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,273 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.7% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 356,000 residents – 25.0% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 77%

Hawaii County 66%

Maui County: 67%

Kauai County: 71%