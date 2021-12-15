5 new COVID-related death, 282 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 9 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 282 new infections on Wednesday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,063.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 2.8% -- Honolulu County is 3.4%, Hawaii County is 2.3%, Maui County is 1.4%, and Kauai County is 2.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,875 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 230
Hawaii Island: 5
Maui: 28
Kauai: 13
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were four new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,905 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,138 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.2% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 295,000 residents -- 20.8% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: