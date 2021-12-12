5 new COVID-related death, 215 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 215 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,058.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.8% -- Honolulu County is 2.1%, Hawaii County is 1.7%, Maui County is 1.3%, and Kauai County is 2.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 89,229 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 165
Hawaii Island: 16
Maui: 14
Kauai: 11
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 0
There were six new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,493 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,120 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 78.0% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 276,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: