4700 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports KITV4 Web Staff Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CDC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,700 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.The total number of coronavirus-related deaths stands at 1,126.Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 174,586 total infections to date.The new infections on each island stand as follows:Oahu: 3,679Hawaii Island: 254Maui: 495Kauai: 181Molokai: 23Lanai: 5There were 63 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.There have been 50,944 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,434 cumulative hospitalizations.75.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.More than 426,035 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:Honolulu County: 78%Hawaii County 67%Maui County: 68%Kauai County: 72% Top-stories AARP calls on the state to release more COVID-19 about nursing homes By Eddie Dowd COVID-19 3 new COVID-related deaths, 3,878 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Covid-19 Infection Medicine Microbiology Immunology County Resident Honolulu Booster Shot Kauai More From KITV COVID-19 3 new COVID-related death, 1,561 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 29, 2021 COVID-19 Mounting evidence highlights the importance of Covid-19 boosters Dec 8, 2021 COVID-19 Hospitals across Hawaii prepare for potential COVID-19 surge Updated Dec 20, 2021 COVID-19 Limited COVID-19 testing available on Friday; Hanalei, Kapa‘a mobile testing closed this weekend Dec 3, 2021 COVID-19 What is 'flurona' and how serious is it? Updated Jan 4, 2022 News Proving COVID-19 religious exemptions is up for interpretation, experts say Updated Nov 25, 2021 Recommended for you