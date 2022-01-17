 Skip to main content

4700 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  Updated
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,700 new COVID-19 infections on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths stands at 1,126.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 174,586 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stand as follows:

Oahu: 3,679

Hawaii Island: 254

Maui: 495

Kauai: 181

Molokai: 23

Lanai: 5

There were 63 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 50,944 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,434 cumulative hospitalizations.

75.2% of the population is fully vaccinated.

More than 426,035 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 72%