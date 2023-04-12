4 new COVID-related deaths, 959 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 959 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,868.
The statewide test positivity rate is 9.2%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 10.6%; on the Big Island it's 4.5%; in Maui County it's 10.5%; and on Kauai it is 10.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 384,839 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 758
Hawaii Island: 54
Maui: 75
Kauai: 63
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 1
There were six new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 66 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 372,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.2% of the eligible population. Another 21.5% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
