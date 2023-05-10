4 new COVID-related deaths, 685 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

First, the respiratory virus season brought us RSV to worry about, and then came influenza. Now, Covid-19, which had taken a back seat to those viruses, is once again becoming a menace, and health officials are urging people to stay vigilant.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 685 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,896.
By Jamie Gumbrecht, Jacqueline Howard and Deidre McPhillips, CNN
The statewide test positivity rate is 8.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 10.8%; on the Big Island it's 4.6%; in Maui County it's 4.1%; and on Kauai it is 6.2%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 388,104 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, 2022, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 500
Hawaii Island: 85
Maui: 63
Kauai: 30
Molokai: 3
Lanai: 1
There were three new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 63 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.8% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 356,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 25.1% of the eligible population. Another 21.9% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
