4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,316 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

A nurse loads a syringe with a Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine in Jackson, Mississippi on November 18. Updated Covid-19 boosters that carry instructions to arm the body against currently circulating Omicron subvariants offer some protection against infections.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,316 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,765.
The statewide test positivity rate is 7.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 9.1%; on the Big Island it's 4.9%; in Maui County it's 8.2%; and on Kauai it is 11.0%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,514 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 856
Hawaii Island: 148
Maui: 198
Kauai: 78
Molokai: 10
Lanai: 0
There were 26 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 60 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 493,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 34.7% of the eligible population. Another 18.4% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: