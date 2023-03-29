4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,263 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,263 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,858.
The statewide test positivity rate is 8.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 9.9%; on the Big Island it's 5.2%; in Maui County it's 11.2%; and on Kauai it is 12.3%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 382,833 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 919
Hawaii Island: 129
Maui: 119
Kauai: 87
Molokai: 5
Lanai: 0
There were four new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 44 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 377,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 26.5% of the eligible population. Another 21.2% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows:
