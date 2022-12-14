4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,191 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

Adult risk of developing seizure disorders, brain fog, dementia and other mental health conditions remain high two years after recovering from Covid-19, the study found. A woman gets tested for the coronavirus in June in Berlin.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,191 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,748.
The statewide test positivity rate is 6.4%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 7.0%; on the Big Island it's 5.4%; in Maui County it's 5.4%; and on Kauai it is 9.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 369,914 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 830
Hawaii Island: 135
Maui: 129
Kauai: 65
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 1
There were 31 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There are 70 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 78.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.
More than 546,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the last 12 months – 38.4% of the eligible population. Another 16.8% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.
The percentage of completed their primary series of vaccinations, per county, stands as follows: