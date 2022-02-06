4 new COVID-related death, 916 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 916 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,226.
The statewide test positivity rate is 9.1%. Individual county test positivity rates are still listed as “unavailable” on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 226,451 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 537
Hawaii Island: 155
Maui: 107
Kauai: 95
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 3
There were 18 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 22,808 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,756 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 283 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.0% of the population is fully vaccinated and 82.2% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 507,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot – 56.5% of the eligible population.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: