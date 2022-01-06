4 new COVID-related death, 4,789 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,789 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,098.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 18.5% -- Honolulu County is 20.5%, Hawaii County is 17.4%, Maui County is 17.8%, and Kauai County is 13.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 130,856 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 3,245
Hawaii Island: 508
Maui: 676
Kauai: 213
Molokai: 41
Lanai: 17
There were 89 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 32,758 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,321 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.2% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 378,000 residents – 26.6% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: