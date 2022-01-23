4 new COVID-related death, 3,167 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,167 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,146.
Statewide and individual test positivity rates is still listed as "unavailable" on the DOH COVID-19 dashboard. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 202,273 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,078
Hawaii Island: 371
Maui: 493
Kauai: 168
Molokai: 10
Lanai: 11
There were 36 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 56,625 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 7,144 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 394 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 75.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 446,000 residents – 31.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: