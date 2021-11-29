Offers go here

$4.7M in federal funds going to stave off pandemic-related evictions in Hawaii

  Updated
Waikiki Generic
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Public Housing Authority received $4.7 million to help families who are at risk of eviction due to financial hardship brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Brian Schatz, (D – Hawaii), announced the infusion of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan to keep struggling Hawaii families in their homes.

“No one should lose their home during a pandemic,” said Schatz in a press release announcing the funds.

The monies will go to support Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream Vouchers for non-elderly persons with disabilities who would have had their rental assistance terminated due to insufficient funding.

“This new federal funding will help make sure families who are struggling to stay in their homes aren’t evicted and can continue to have safe and stable housing,” Schatz said.

Schatz is the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Urban Development.