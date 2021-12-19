30 COVID cases linked to concert at Honolulu’s The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds increasing to 20 to 25 kt and seas building
to 7 to 10 feet on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday, though this advisory will
likely be extended for several days.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Health officials say there were between 900 and 1,000 people at The Republik on each of the nights in question. All attendees would have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. They would have also been required to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking.
Event coordinators have been sending out emails to attendees informing them of the cluster and the potential exposure.
If you attended the club on one of those night and you have symptoms, health officials ask you to please stay home from work, school, or other activities – avoid others and get tested for COVID-19 immediately.
