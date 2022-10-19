3 new COVID-related deaths, 2,082 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds up to 25 kt and seas building to 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,082 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,702.
The statewide test positivity rate is 5.8%. The positivity rate in Honolulu County is 5.7%; on the Big Island it's 7.8%; in Maui County it's 5.4%; and on Kauai it is 7.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 360,490 total infections to date.
Beginning on Sept. 28, DOH said it would now include COVID re-infections in its weekly numbers.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,588
Hawaii Island: 372
Maui: 142
Kauai: 66
Molokai: 2
Lanai: 0
There were 41 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 2,107 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days. There are 66 people currently hospitalized with COVID.