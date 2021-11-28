3 new COVID-related deaths, 169 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 169 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,018.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.2%, Hawaii County is 2.3%, Maui County is 1.9%, and Kauai County is 2.8%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 87,514 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 107
Hawaii Island: 22
Maui: 10
Kauai: 10
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There was 20 new case reported from out-of-state visitors.
There have been 1,413 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,030 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.4% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 159,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: