3 new COVID-related death, 4,578 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.7% -- Honolulu County is 22.1%, Hawaii County is 20.2%, Maui County is 21.6%, and Kauai County is 16.7%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 143,224 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 3,212
Hawaii Island: 364
Maui: 679
Kauai: 226
Molokai: 30
Lanai: 8
There were 69 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 39,071 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,370 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 384,000 residents – 27.0% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: