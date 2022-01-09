 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas increasing to 10 to 15 feet due to a large
northwest swell.

* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

3 new COVID-related death, 4,578 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,578 new infections on Sunday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,105.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 20.7% -- Honolulu County is 22.1%, Hawaii County is 20.2%, Maui County is 21.6%, and Kauai County is 16.7%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 143,224 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 3,212

Hawaii Island: 364

Maui: 679

Kauai: 226

Molokai: 30

Lanai: 8

There were 69 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 39,071 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,370 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.7% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.3% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 384,000 residents – 27.0% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 72%