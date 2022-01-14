 Skip to main content

3 new COVID-related death, 3,099 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

  • Updated
  • 0
Coronavirus Generic
CDC

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,099 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths stands at 1,117.

Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 19.9% -- Honolulu County is 20.6%, Hawaii County is 18.1%, Maui County is 22.0%, and Kauai County is 17.9%.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 160,031 total infections to date.

The new infections on each island stands as follows:

Oahu: 2,564

Hawaii Island: 97

Maui: 322

Kauai: 31

Molokai: 14

Lanai: 0

There were 71 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.

There have been 44,914 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,408 cumulative hospitalizations – 75.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.8% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 418,000 residents – 29.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.

The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows:

Honolulu County: 78%

Hawaii County 67%

Maui County: 68%

Kauai County: 72%