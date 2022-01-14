3 new COVID-related death, 3,099 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas around 10 feet due to a west-northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 19.9% -- Honolulu County is 20.6%, Hawaii County is 18.1%, Maui County is 22.0%, and Kauai County is 17.9%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 160,031 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,564
Hawaii Island: 97
Maui: 322
Kauai: 31
Molokai: 14
Lanai: 0
There were 71 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 44,914 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,408 cumulative hospitalizations – 75.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 80.8% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 418,000 residents – 29.4% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: