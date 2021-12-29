3 new COVID-related death, 1,561 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts. Seas 6 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 13.0% -- Honolulu County is 15.3%, Hawaii County is 8.5%, Maui County is 9.6%, and Kauai County is 7.5%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,158 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,322
Hawaii Island: 26
Maui: 134
Kauai: 58
Molokai: 12
Lanai: 2
There were seven new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 15,781 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,249 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 351,000 residents – 24.7% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: