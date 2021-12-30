3,484 new COVID cases diagnosed in Hawaii, highest single-day total since pandemic began

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Wednesday infection total is the highest recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 14.1% -- Honolulu County is 16.3%, Hawaii County is 10.9%, Maui County is 11.0%, and Kauai County is 9.2%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 109,642 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,680
Hawaii Island: 242
Maui: 334
Kauai: 147
Molokai: 21
Lanai: 1
There were 59 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 18,826 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,255 cumulative hospitalizations – 74.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 79.6% of state residents have had at least one dose. More than 351,000 residents – 24.7% -- have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: