27,000 infant COVID-19 vaccines headed to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation of both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID 19 vaccines for keiki ages 5 and under, the Hawaii rollout is now set to begin.
More than 27,000 infant doses are on their way to the islands, set to hit vaccine clinics as early as June 20.
The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) notes 16,000 doses of the three-shot Pfizer vaccine and 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are being shipped for immediate distribution.
About 80,000 keiki under the age of 5 years old will now be newly eligible for the vaccine. However, of those kids aged 5-11 who have now been approved use for months now, only 39% in Hawaii are fully vaccinated.
Local health experts note this trend of hesitancy could be expected for the youngest demographic as well.
"I don't expect a huge uptake," admitted epidemiologist, Jacob Schafer. "But I'm personally aware of some parents and I've spoken with our pediatricians at the Waianae Comprehensive and there are some parents that are beating down the doors saying when is this going to be approved because they absolutely want to protect their kid and they want to protect their whole family."
The infant and toddler vaccine rollout comes as the state has just surpassed the 3-million dose mark.
Members of the department of health hope to get at least 30% of Hawaii's youngest population vaccinated.