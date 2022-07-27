 Skip to main content
23 new COVID-related deaths, 4,075 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,075 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,571.

The statewide test positivity rate is 15.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 17.2%; on the Big Island it's 13.5%; in Maui County it's 17.8%; and on Kauai it is 19.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 325,944 total infections to date.

