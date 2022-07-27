23 new COVID-related deaths, 4,075 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

BA.5 caused almost 2 out of every 3 new Covid-19 infections in this country, according to the latest data from the CDC, and pictured, a healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 at the Brooklyn Children's Museum vaccination site, in New York, on June 23.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,075 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,571.
The statewide test positivity rate is 15.7%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 17.2%; on the Big Island it's 13.5%; in Maui County it's 17.8%; and on Kauai it is 19.9%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 325,944 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 2,719
Hawaii Island: 542
Maui: 527
Kauai: 176
Molokai: 11
Lanai: 5
There were 95 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 7,754 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 10,978 cumulative hospitalizations. There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 77.0% of the population is fully vaccinated and 85.4% of state residents have had at least one dose.
More than 627,000 residents have also received their first COVID-19 booster shot – 44.2% of the eligible population. Another 10.6% of the population has gotten their second booster shot.