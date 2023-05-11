 Skip to main content
2023 Oahu Point-In-Time report shows homelessness up

There are more homeless people on Oahu -- according to the 2023 Point-In-Time Count report - released today.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There are more homeless people on Oahu. That is according to the 2023 Point-In-Time Count report released May 11.

Leaders at "Partners in Care" said the fastest-growing population coming into homelessness is survivors of domestic violence with more than 500 people reported in 2023. That is double the number reported in 2018.

