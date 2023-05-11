2023 Oahu Point-In-Time report shows homelessness up

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There are more homeless people on Oahu. That is according to the 2023 Point-In-Time Count report released May 11.
Leaders at "Partners in Care" said the fastest-growing population coming into homelessness is survivors of domestic violence with more than 500 people reported in 2023. That is double the number reported in 2018.
"When our elected and appointed leaders and even our safety net think about houselessness, they think about mentally ill people or people with drug problems. They’re not understanding the relationship between domestic violence and the need to escape and the lack of affordable places for them to go," said Nanci Kreidman, chief executive officer at Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC).
Kreidman adds the numbers actually started to increase even before COVID-related shutdowns began.
The number of homeless people is correlated to the number of services for them. Many care homes will actually not take in individuals who have been homeless for several years and/or have severe mental health issues.
"Once people have been on the streets for a couple of years, they’re about 10 years older than their chronological age. Even if someone is 60 but they’ve been on the street, their body is more like they’re 70,” said Heather Lusk, executive director of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center.
Homelessness is increasing all across Oahu.
"The Point-In-Time Count report was done at a point where we were opening up as a state. We went through these open and close and then open and close periods. Because of COVID, people were feeling really unsafe to come to Hawaii and there were less restrictions," said Connie Mitchell, executive director at the Hawaii Institute for Human Services.
Hawaii also attracts other people who are on the brink of being homeless, those who want to be homeless in paradise.
Hawaii also has a large, aging population. By 2030, around a quarter of Hawaii's population will be 60 or older. Homeless service providers plans include making sure kupuna do not end up the street.